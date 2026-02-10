Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW) Short Interest Up 39,630.9% in January

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 81,051 shares, an increase of 39,630.9% from the January 15th total of 204 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,494 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 59,494 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Freightos Stock Up 10.5%

CRGOW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,076. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. Freightos has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.45.

About Freightos

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGOW) is a technology-driven logistics company that provides a digital booking platform for international freight shipping. Founded in 2012, the firm has developed an online marketplace that connects shippers, freight forwarders and carriers, enabling real-time comparison of rates and automated booking processes across air, ocean and trucking services. Freightos aims to simplify the complex and traditionally manual freight industry by bringing transparency and efficiency to global trade.

The company’s core offerings include a cloud-based Rate Management Platform (RMP) that allows logistics providers to manage freight contracts and automate quoting, as well as Freightos Marketplace, where shippers can obtain instant freight quotes and secure capacity with a few clicks.

