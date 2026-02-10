Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.38 and last traded at $29.36, with a volume of 467969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.28.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -50,017.04 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Franklin Income Focus ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -240,204.42%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Income Focus ETF

About Franklin Income Focus ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 355.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 44,792 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 655,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after acquiring an additional 104,695 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 121,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 27,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plus Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000.

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors. INCM was launched on Jun 6, 2023 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

