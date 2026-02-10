Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.38 and last traded at $29.36, with a volume of 467969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.28.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -50,017.04 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Franklin Income Focus ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -240,204.42%.
The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors. INCM was launched on Jun 6, 2023 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
