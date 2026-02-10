Fortis (FTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect Fortis to post earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $2.5371 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. Fortis has a 12-month low of $42.95 and a 12-month high of $55.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTS shares. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fortis

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortis

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Fortis by 0.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Fortis by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc is a Canadian diversified electric and gas utility holding company headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. Through a portfolio of regulated utility subsidiaries, the company develops, owns and operates electricity and natural gas transmission, distribution and generation assets. Fortis serves customers across multiple jurisdictions in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean, focusing on the delivery of safe, reliable energy to residential, commercial and industrial users.

The company’s core activities include operation and maintenance of transmission and distribution networks, ownership of generation facilities, and investment in grid modernization and system resilience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.