Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership Trims Holdings in Nextpower Inc. $NXT

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the period. Nextpower makes up 3.0% of Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership owned about 0.19% of Nextpower worth $20,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXT. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 10.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nextpower by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Nextpower by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,594 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nextpower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Nextpower by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXT. Northland Securities set a $111.00 target price on Nextpower in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nextpower in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nextpower from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Guggenheim set a $74.00 target price on shares of Nextpower in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nextpower from $89.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 33,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $2,970,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 130,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,535,573.36. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 47,743 shares of Nextpower stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $4,357,981.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 624,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,039,228.96. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 96,468 shares of company stock worth $8,839,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Nextpower Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $121.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.34. Nextpower Inc. has a one year low of $36.06 and a one year high of $131.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.65.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. Nextpower had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $909.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nextpower



Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

See Also

