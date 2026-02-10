Flex LNG (FLNG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Flex LNG to post earnings of $0.6120 per share and revenue of $86.7470 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Flex LNG had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $85.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.52 million. On average, analysts expect Flex LNG to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Flex LNG Stock Performance

NYSE:FLNG opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.10. Flex LNG has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Flex LNG by 15.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flex LNG by 22.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 27,543 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Flex LNG by 6.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flex LNG by 3.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flex LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLNG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Flex LNG in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Flex LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd is a Bermuda-registered owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, offering shipping services to major energy producers and utilities worldwide. Since its establishment in 2006, the company has focused on building a versatile fleet of modern, eco-efficient LNG vessels designed to meet the growing global demand for lower-emission fuel transportation.

The company’s core activities encompass time-charter contracts, long-term transportation agreements and spot market voyages.

Further Reading

