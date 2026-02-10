Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. DA Davidson set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Five9 to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of FIVN opened at $17.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Five9 declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $60,229.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,234.11. This trade represents a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan M. Lee sold 13,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $269,006.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 224,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,874.15. The trade was a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 65,339 shares of company stock worth $1,330,186 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LP increased its stake in Five9 by 211.4% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 3,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,173 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,056,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 124,372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 830,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,984,000 after purchasing an additional 829,563 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,596,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,107,000 after purchasing an additional 787,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP raised its holdings in Five9 by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,534,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,129,000 after buying an additional 761,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

Featured Articles

