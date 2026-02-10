First National Trust Co Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,015 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $20,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ now owns 1,003 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.50, for a total transaction of $2,006,218.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,133. This trade represents a 58.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $5,311,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,169,430. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,008 shares of company stock worth $9,895,452. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $322.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.30.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:MCD opened at $325.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $231.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.60. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $283.47 and a fifty-two week high of $328.06.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

Featured Stories

