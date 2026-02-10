Financial Analysis: RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) versus Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE)

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) and Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RGC Resources and Synthesis Energy Systems”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RGC Resources $95.33 million 2.35 $13.28 million $1.24 17.49 Synthesis Energy Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

RGC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Synthesis Energy Systems.

This table compares RGC Resources and Synthesis Energy Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RGC Resources 13.11% 11.13% 3.94% Synthesis Energy Systems N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of RGC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of RGC Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Synthesis Energy Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

RGC Resources has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synthesis Energy Systems has a beta of -44.08, indicating that its share price is 4,508% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RGC Resources and Synthesis Energy Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RGC Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Synthesis Energy Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Synthesis Energy Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synthesis Energy Systems is more favorable than RGC Resources.

Summary

RGC Resources beats Synthesis Energy Systems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations. In addition, it produces biogas. RGC Resources, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is based in Roanoke, Virginia.

About Synthesis Energy Systems

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc., an energy company, engages in licensing and commercializing SES gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas in China and internationally. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

