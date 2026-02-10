Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 438.50 and last traded at GBX 436, with a volume of 626116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 434.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 423.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 416.09.

Fidelity European Trust PLC aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.

The Trust invests predominantly in continental European equities (and their related securities) and up to 20% of gross assets may be invested in companies outside of the continent. It follows a consistent bottom-up approach, seeking to identify companies able to grow dividends over a three to five-year horizon.

Viewed as a whole, the European Union is the world’s second largest economy and home to some of the strongest, most stable and resilient companies.

