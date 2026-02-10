Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 438.50 and last traded at GBX 436, with a volume of 626116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 434.
Fidelity European Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 423.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 416.09.
Fidelity European Trust Company Profile
The Trust invests predominantly in continental European equities (and their related securities) and up to 20% of gross assets may be invested in companies outside of the continent. It follows a consistent bottom-up approach, seeking to identify companies able to grow dividends over a three to five-year horizon.
Viewed as a whole, the European Union is the world’s second largest economy and home to some of the strongest, most stable and resilient companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity European Trust
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Gold’s rally is big — but what comes next could be bigger
- Wall Street Turns Bullish on USAU as Gold Hits New Record!
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity European Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity European Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.