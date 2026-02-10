Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,224.41 and last traded at GBX 1,220, with a volume of 181643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,200.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Stock Up 1.7%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,092.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 977.22. The firm has a market cap of £529.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Fidelity Emerging Markets alerts:

About Fidelity Emerging Markets

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (FEML) draws on Fidelity’s resources across the globe to build a carefully curated portfolio of companies with a strong growth runway. High-quality emerging market companies should deliver strong and sustainable investment returns over the long term but keeping an eye on potential risks is vital. These markets may be more volatile, and company valuations can move to extreme levels in both directions. We strive to ensure our investors can profit from emerging markets’ growth without experiencing every bump in the road.

Three Key Reasons to invest:

Compelling structural growth

The world ‘s emerging markets, whose younger, more dynamic economies provide fertile ground for companies to thrive, are home to opportunities that can’t be found elsewhere.

Research expertise on the ground

We are embedded in these markets around the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.