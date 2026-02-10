Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,224.41 and last traded at GBX 1,220, with a volume of 181643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,200.
Fidelity Emerging Markets Stock Up 1.7%
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,092.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 977.22. The firm has a market cap of £529.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.64.
About Fidelity Emerging Markets
Three Key Reasons to invest:
Compelling structural growth
The world ‘s emerging markets, whose younger, more dynamic economies provide fertile ground for companies to thrive, are home to opportunities that can’t be found elsewhere.
Research expertise on the ground
We are embedded in these markets around the globe.
