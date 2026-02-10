Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF) Short Interest Up 61,050.0% in January

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 101,509 shares, an increase of 61,050.0% from the January 15th total of 166 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,319 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.6 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,319 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDFF. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF by 103.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF by 443.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF alerts:

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ FDFF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average is $36.11.

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (FDFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in disruptive finance companies. These are organizations in the finance industry that are pushing for innovative developments that may significantly alter the way they deliver their products and services FDFF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.