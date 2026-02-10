F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Research lowered F&G Annuities & Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $31.00 price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:FG opened at $27.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. F&G Annuities & Life has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $47.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.56 per share, with a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,117,396 shares in the company, valued at $33,030,225.76. This trade represents a 0.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 736,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,735,000 after acquiring an additional 225,817 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,596,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 29,066.7% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life is the principal life insurance and annuity subsidiary of F&G Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: FG), a publicly traded financial services holding company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. The company focuses on designing and issuing retirement income solutions that address longevity risk, capital preservation, and wealth transfer for individual and institutional clients.

Its product suite includes fixed indexed annuities, which offer the potential for market-linked growth with downside protection; fixed-rate annuities, delivering guaranteed interest over a defined term; and a range of life insurance policies such as term, universal, and variable universal life.

