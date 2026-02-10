Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.001- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.7 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.6 billion.

Ferrari Trading Up 9.1%

RACE traded up $30.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $366.81. 694,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,360. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $361.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.32. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $328.00 and a 1-year high of $519.10. The company has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ferrari from $579.00 to $529.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Ferrari to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ferrari from $563.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $420.00 price objective on Ferrari and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.67.

Ferrari News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:

Institutional Trading of Ferrari

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 78.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 31.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at $1,519,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 67.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ferrari by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company’s core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

Featured Articles

