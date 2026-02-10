Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 99.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 636 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 106,239 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 95.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 145,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 22,036 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 35,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,602 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $2,007,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPS Commerce stock opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities set a $109.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on SPS Commerce and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $104.00 price objective on SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on SPS Commerce from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPS Commerce

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $159,794.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,917.08. The trade was a 15.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company’s platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.