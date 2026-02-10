Fastenal (FAST) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/5/2026 – Fastenal had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Fastenal had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Fastenal had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/21/2026 – Fastenal was given a new $43.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Fastenal had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $43.00 to $42.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Fastenal had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/29/2025 – Fastenal had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/22/2025 – Fastenal had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Fastenal had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Fastenal was given a new $52.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Fastenal was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

12/15/2025 – Fastenal was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 29th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Scott Satterlee sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $705,449.16. Following the sale, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,500. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,000. This represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) is a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, best known for its broad assortment of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws and anchors. Founded in Winona, Minnesota, Fastenal has grown from a regional supplier into a national and international distributor serving a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, construction, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and government customers. The company is publicly traded and operates through a network of locally staffed branches combined with national distribution capabilities.

Product offerings extend beyond fasteners to include tools, safety and personal protective equipment, power transmission components, cutting and welding supplies, janitorial and material handling items, and other industrial consumables.

