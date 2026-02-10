EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 1.51%.The firm had revenue of $115.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million.

EVI Industries Trading Up 1.5%

NYSEAMERICAN:EVI opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $343.68 million, a P/E ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.58. EVI Industries has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $34.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of EVI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVI Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 45.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of EVI Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It offers washroom equipment, such as washers and dryers, tunnel systems, and vended machines; finishing equipment comprising sheet feeders, flatwork ironers, automatic sheet folders, and stackers; and material handling equipment, including conveyor and rail systems.

