Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26 and last traded at GBX 26, with a volume of 153355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50.

Everyman Media Group Stock Down 1.9%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.52, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of £23.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Everyman Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everyman Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyman Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.