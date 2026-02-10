Eversource Energy (ES) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect Eversource Energy to post earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $2.9382 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 13, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $75.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ES. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 412.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,388 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 131.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,017,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,730,000 after purchasing an additional 578,230 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 168.6% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 899,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,197,000 after purchasing an additional 564,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,321,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,783,000 after buying an additional 434,695 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,378,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile



Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company’s core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

