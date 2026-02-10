Everest Group, Ltd. $EG Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $16,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Everest Group during the second quarter worth $384,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the second quarter worth $313,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Everest Group by 2,077.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on EG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $365.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Everest Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $348.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Everest Group from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.07.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $321.88 on Tuesday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $370.20. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $13.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.36 by ($0.10). Everest Group had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($18.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

