ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (SMHB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0697 per share on Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Stock Up 2.6%
NYSEARCA SMHB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 37,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,016. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $5.53.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B
