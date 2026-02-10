ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (SMHB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0697 per share on Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.

NYSEARCA SMHB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 37,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,016. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $5.53.

About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B

The ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (SMHB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks twice the monthly returns of a dividends-selected, liquidity-weighted index of US small-cap equities. SMHB was launched on Nov 8, 2018 and is issued by ETRACS.

