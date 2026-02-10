ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:PFFL)

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0461 per share on Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Stock Up 1.7%
Shares of PFFL opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.59. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $9.43.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.