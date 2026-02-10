ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:PFFL)

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0461 per share on Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of PFFL opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.59. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $9.43.

About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN

The ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged Preferred Stock Index ETN (PFFL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Preferred Stock ETF index. The fund tracks twice the monthly returns of a market-value-selected and -weighted index of preferred securities from various issuers. PFFL was launched on Sep 25, 2018 and is issued by ETRACS.

