ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:PFFL)

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2026

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFLGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0461 per share on Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of PFFL opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.59. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $9.43.

About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN

(Get Free Report)

The ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged Preferred Stock Index ETN (PFFL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Preferred Stock ETF index. The fund tracks twice the monthly returns of a market-value-selected and -weighted index of preferred securities from various issuers. PFFL was launched on Sep 25, 2018 and is issued by ETRACS.

See Also

Dividend History for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL)

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.