Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 327,970 Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. $AMPX

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,970 shares during the quarter. Amprius Technologies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Amprius Technologies worth $7,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMPX. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 17.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 353.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 61.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AMPX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Roth Mkm set a $14.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Amprius Technologies Stock Up 2.1%

Amprius Technologies stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $16.03.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In other news, Director Kang Sun sold 43,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $476,330.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,270.53. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 39,690 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $476,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 748,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,352. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,399,331 shares of company stock worth $37,048,615. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

