Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys New Position in Globalstar, Inc. $GSAT

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 194,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,000. Globalstar makes up about 1.1% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in Globalstar by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,025,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,701,000 after purchasing an additional 209,825 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Globalstar in the second quarter valued at $351,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 124.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 79,185 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GSAT opened at $58.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.93. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $74.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 1.52.
GSAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Globalstar from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Globalstar in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globalstar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.
Globalstar, Inc is a leading provider of mobile satellite voice and data communications services. Through a network of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, the company delivers reliable satellite connectivity to users in remote or underserved regions where terrestrial networks are unavailable or unreliable. Its product portfolio includes satellite phones, two-way satellite data modems and Internet of Things (IoT) devices designed for tracking, monitoring and emergency notification.
Founded in 1991 as a joint venture between Loral and Qualcomm, Globalstar launched its first fleet of 48 satellites between 1998 and 2000.
