Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 33,651 Shares of Docebo Inc. $DCBO

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,651 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.36% of Docebo worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Docebo by 39.5% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Docebo by 29.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Docebo by 55.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Docebo by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Securities raised Docebo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Docebo from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Docebo from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.64.

Docebo Stock Performance

Shares of DCBO opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Docebo Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $558.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.40.

About Docebo

Docebo is a cloud-based learning management system (LMS) provider that offers enterprise organizations a comprehensive platform for employee, customer and partner training. The company’s software is designed to streamline learning and development with features such as AI-powered content recommendations, automated learning paths and social collaboration tools. Docebo’s platform supports multiple languages and integrates with a variety of third-party applications, enabling businesses to deliver training at scale across different departments and regions.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Docebo has expanded its footprint to serve customers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

