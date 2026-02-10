Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,535 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Cboe Global Markets worth $47,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.3% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $280.63 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.88 and a 12 month high of $280.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 112.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 27.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Zacks Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ: CBOE) is a global market infrastructure company that operates a family of exchanges and trading venues across listed derivatives, cash equities and foreign exchange. Its product suite includes options and futures markets, multiple U.S. equities exchanges, a derivatives exchange for volatility and other products, proprietary benchmark indexes (notably the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX), market data and analytics, and trading technology and connectivity services. Cboe also provides market-access and order-routing tools used by broker-dealers, institutional investors and professional traders.

The company traces its roots to the Chicago Board Options Exchange, which was established in 1973 to create a centralized market for listed options; over the years the business expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to become a multi-asset, multi-venue operator.

