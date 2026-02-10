Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 173,084 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,195,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,084 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of NU worth $51,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NU in the second quarter valued at approximately $626,569,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 38.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,962,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,728,000 after buying an additional 11,567,865 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NU by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,101,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,788,000 after buying an additional 7,709,707 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of NU by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,691,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,570,000 after buying an additional 7,569,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 50,169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NU shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on NU from $16.00 to $18.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.34.

Shares of NU stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 17.97%.The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

