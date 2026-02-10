Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in The Trade Desk $TTD

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 230,142 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $49,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 272.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 115,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 31,989 shares during the period. United Community Bank grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 98,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 325.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 369,345 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $125.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average of $46.88.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.91.

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

