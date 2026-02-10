Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. $CRBG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,644,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,161 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Corebridge Financial worth $52,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algebris UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 31.4% during the third quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. now owns 1,393,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,624,000 after purchasing an additional 333,245 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 928.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 61,595 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 3,870.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 409,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after buying an additional 398,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al raised its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 42.5% during the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 705,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,611,000 after buying an additional 210,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.70.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.76. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial (NYSE: CRBG) is a publicly traded provider of retirement, life insurance and asset management solutions. Formed from the separation of American International Group’s life and retirement operations, Corebridge focuses on helping individuals, employers and institutions manage retirement income, protect against longevity and mortality risks, and invest long-term savings. The company operates under a unified brand that brings together insurance products and investment capabilities to deliver integrated financial solutions.

Corebridge’s product suite includes retirement income and annuity products, individual and group life insurance, asset management and investment advisory services, and employer-sponsored retirement plan offerings.

