Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 32,654 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF $IGF

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 913,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,654 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $55,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balefire LLC raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 131.5% during the third quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 676.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 32,681 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,302,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $66.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.73. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $49.74 and a 12-month high of $66.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.9956 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

