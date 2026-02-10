Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $273.58 and last traded at $271.59, with a volume of 352669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $267.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NPO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enpro in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Enpro from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.72 and a 200-day moving average of $224.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Enpro by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enpro by 1,051.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enpro by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Enpro by 105,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Group, Inc (NYSE: NPO) is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company’s product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro’s offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

