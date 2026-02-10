Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

ENVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 target price on Enovix in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Northland Securities set a $16.00 target price on Enovix in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enovix from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th.

ENVX opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.13. Enovix has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 9.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Enovix during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Enovix by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new position in Enovix in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Enovix by 56.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) develops and manufactures advanced lithium-ion battery cells with a patented three-dimensional silicon-anode architecture. The company’s core focus is on delivering high energy density, improved safety, and longer cycle life compared to conventional graphite-based cells. Enovix’s technology targets a range of applications, including consumer electronics, wearable devices, electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Fremont, California, Enovix has built pilot production capability and is scaling up manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand.

