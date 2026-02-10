Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $146.1180 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $165.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.04 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 22.60%. On average, analysts expect Enlight Renewable Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLT opened at $60.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.25. Enlight Renewable Energy has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $62.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 256.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $815,000. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENLT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLT) is an independent power producer specializing in the development, financing, construction and operation of renewable energy assets. The company’s portfolio encompasses utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) farms, onshore wind farms and energy storage facilities. By providing end-to-end project management—from site identification and feasibility studies through engineering procurement and construction (EPC) to long-term operations and maintenance—Enlight seeks to deliver reliable clean power under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Enlight has pursued an international growth strategy with operational and development projects in Israel and Western Europe.

Featured Stories

