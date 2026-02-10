Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Insider William Yeung Sells 890 Shares of Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) insider William Yeung sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $12,985.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 78,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,479.86. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Yeung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 6th, William Yeung sold 646 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $9,780.44.

On Monday, February 2nd, William Yeung sold 729 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $10,541.34.

On Wednesday, January 28th, William Yeung sold 7,271 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $105,793.05.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ERII traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 273,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,760. The stock has a market cap of $837.46 million, a PE ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $18.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $18.20 price target on Energy Recovery in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Recovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.1% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 69,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc (NASDAQ: ERII) is an energy technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of high-efficiency devices that capture and repurpose energy in fluid-handling applications. The company’s core offering, the Pressure Exchanger® (PX®) device, enables seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination plants to recover and reuse hydraulic energy that would otherwise be lost during brine discharge. By integrating PX technology into desalination processes, Energy Recovery helps operators significantly reduce the energy consumption and operating costs of producing fresh water from seawater or brackish sources.

In addition to desalination solutions, Energy Recovery has expanded its portfolio to serve the oil and gas sector through turbocharger systems that improve the energy efficiency of hydraulic fracturing operations.

