Eli Lilly and Company $LLY is Opinicus Capital Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Opinicus Capital Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 2.3% of Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,045.08 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,052.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $901.47. The firm has a market cap of $988.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 112.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a $1,286.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,207.29.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

