Elders (ASX:ELD) Insider Purchases A$40,860.00 in Stock

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Davis bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$6.81 per share, for a total transaction of A$40,860.00.

Glenn Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 9th, Glenn Davis purchased 9,000 shares of Elders stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$6.90 per share, for a total transaction of A$62,082.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.15.

About Elders

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 243.0%. Elders’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Elders Limited provides agricultural products and services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. The company operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, and Feed and Processing Services segments. It supplies rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Ag, Horse, and Pet brand names to independently owned member stores.

