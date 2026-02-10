Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Announces Earnings Results

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $77.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,539,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,711. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.16. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $65.94 and a 52-week high of $87.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $650,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,184.06. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $953,691.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,127.20. This represents a 22.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 43,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,082 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 413.7% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial set a $92.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $87.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.77.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

