Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

EWTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX opened at $30.25 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $30.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.27.

In related news, Director Badreddin Edris sold 115,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $3,399,466.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,820 shares in the company, valued at $583,500.80. This represents a 85.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $494,208. This trade represents a 81.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 1,170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery and development of precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases. The company leverages its expertise in small-molecule chemistry and ion channel biology to address severe, unmet medical needs, particularly in the areas of kidney disorders and neuromuscular diseases.

At the core of Edgewise’s pipeline is EWTX-101, a novel, orally available inhibitor of TRPC5, a calcium channel implicated in nephrotic syndromes such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and other proteinuric kidney diseases.

