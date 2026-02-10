Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,621 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% in the third quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.9% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.68.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Frederick M. Lowery sold 6,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.68, for a total value of $4,131,761.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,586,868.56. This trade represents a 32.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.39, for a total transaction of $18,668,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 65,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,200,377.20. This represents a 32.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 114,292 shares of company stock worth $66,518,754 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO opened at $546.77 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $643.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $589.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.92. The company has a market cap of $205.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

