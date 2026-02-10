Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,290 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 124.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 114.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41,222 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $487,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,070.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital set a $950.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,207.29.

LLY opened at $1,045.08 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95. The company has a market cap of $988.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,052.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $901.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 112.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets.

