Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.31 and last traded at $11.1650, with a volume of 87654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ECVT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 4.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Ecovyst by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ecovyst by 63.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 69,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and markets performance-enhancing products for industrial applications. The company’s core offerings include catalysts, phosphorus-based additives and barium carbonate materials, all designed to improve process efficiency, product quality and environmental performance. Ecovyst serves a diverse customer base in the energy, refining, chemical, polymer, food and consumer goods industries.

The company’s Catalysts segment supplies fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and hydroprocessing catalysts that help petroleum refiners maximize fuel yield, reduce sulfur emissions and meet increasingly stringent environmental standards.

