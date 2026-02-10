Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Hits New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $294.84 and last traded at $295.4910, with a volume of 324622 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $288.16.

The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Ecolab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-8.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.730 EPS.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 41.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $307.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ecolab from $315.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Ecolab from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.33.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Boo Alexander A. De sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $381,451.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,999.50. This represents a 19.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $257.60 per share, with a total value of $193,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,933,816. This represents a 3.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 202.6% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1,177.8% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 2.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.13 and its 200 day moving average is $270.72.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

