Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DT. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Dynatrace Price Performance

NYSE DT traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $37.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,098,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,346. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $515.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.690 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $93,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,612.20. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $339,751.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,034.75. This trade represents a 45.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 9,843 shares of company stock valued at $448,124 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 561.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. RHL Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Dynatrace

Here are the key news stories impacting Dynatrace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 results beat and solid growth — Dynatrace reported $0.44 EPS vs. $0.41 consensus and revenue of $515.5M (up 18.2% YoY), beating estimates and showing continued ARR momentum. BusinessWire: Q3 Results

Q3 results beat and solid growth — Dynatrace reported $0.44 EPS vs. $0.41 consensus and revenue of $515.5M (up 18.2% YoY), beating estimates and showing continued ARR momentum. Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance — management lifted Q4 FY2026 EPS guidance to $0.380–$0.390 (vs. $0.300 consensus) and FY2026 EPS to $1.670–$1.690 (vs. ~$1.34 consensus), signaling better-than-expected profitability and top-line outlook. BusinessWire: Guidance

Raised guidance — management lifted Q4 FY2026 EPS guidance to $0.380–$0.390 (vs. $0.300 consensus) and FY2026 EPS to $1.670–$1.690 (vs. ~$1.34 consensus), signaling better-than-expected profitability and top-line outlook. Positive Sentiment: $1.0 billion buyback approved — the board authorized repurchase of up to ~$1B (about 9.8% of shares), a clear signal of confidence in cash generation and a move that should be accretive to EPS and support the share price. RTT News: Buyback

$1.0 billion buyback approved — the board authorized repurchase of up to ~$1B (about 9.8% of shares), a clear signal of confidence in cash generation and a move that should be accretive to EPS and support the share price. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — KeyCorp raised its price target to $52 and gave an “overweight” rating, pointing to meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga: KeyCorp PT Raise

Analyst support — KeyCorp raised its price target to $52 and gave an “overweight” rating, pointing to meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst action — BTIG cut its target from $67 to $53 but maintained a “buy” rating, which still implies upside but reflects a trimmed valuation view. Benzinga: BTIG Target Cut

Mixed analyst action — BTIG cut its target from $67 to $53 but maintained a “buy” rating, which still implies upside but reflects a trimmed valuation view. Neutral Sentiment: Media/analyst commentary highlights secular drivers — coverage notes that cloud partnerships and expanding free cash flow are supporting growth and enabling buybacks; useful context but not new data. Fool: Coverage on Drivers

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

