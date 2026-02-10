DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.250-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.1 billion-$7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.0 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.480-0.480 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.42.

NYSE:DD opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $48.03. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.76.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Erik T. Hoover sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $238,938.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 112,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,498.79. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lori Koch sold 9,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $355,574.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,377,343.96. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 266.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 545.6% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont’s operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

