DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Mizuho

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.

Shares of DD opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of -26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.76.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.480 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, CEO Lori Koch sold 9,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $355,574.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 288,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,377,343.96. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Erik T. Hoover sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $238,938.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 112,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,498.79. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12,133.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,614,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,306,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,867,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,962,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,044 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 28.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,828,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,589 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont’s operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

