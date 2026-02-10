Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Duke Energy updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.550-6.800 EPS.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of DUK opened at $121.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $110.51 and a 1-year high of $130.03. The stock has a market cap of $94.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.64.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $1,015,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,234.60. The trade was a 41.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $88,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

View Our Latest Report on DUK

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.