Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Doximity (NYSE:DOCS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DOCS. Barclays upgraded Doximity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Doximity to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Doximity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Doximity to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Doximity Stock Performance

About Doximity

DOCS opened at $27.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.14. Doximity has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $85.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Doximity, trading as DOCS, operates a digital professional network and communications platform designed primarily for clinicians. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company connects physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other healthcare professionals, providing tools that streamline clinical communication, telehealth delivery and access to specialty-specific medical information. Its platform is positioned as a professional hub where clinicians manage their workflows, stay current with medical news and collaborate securely with peers.

The company’s offerings include secure messaging and video telehealth capabilities that enable clinicians to consult with patients and colleagues while protecting patient information.

