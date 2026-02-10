Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on February 27th

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th.

Donaldson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years. Donaldson has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Donaldson to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI opened at $109.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $57.45 and a 52 week high of $109.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 10.25%.The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Donaldson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price target on shares of Donaldson in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc (NYSE: DCI) is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson’s product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

