Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.71, but opened at $3.14. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $2.9610, with a volume of 5,181,111 shares trading hands.

DDL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a market cap of $698.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boundless Plain Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $19,893,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,173,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 531,352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 968,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 386,795 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 283.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 491,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 362,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Inc, which operates under the Dingdong Fresh brand, is a China-based online grocery and fresh food delivery platform. The company leverages a network of urban micro-fulfillment centers to offer consumers a wide selection of produce, meats, seafood, dairy, packaged goods and everyday household items through its mobile application and website.

Orders placed via the Dingdong Fresh app are fulfilled from strategically located dark stores within target neighborhoods, enabling the company to promise delivery times as fast as 20–30 minutes.

