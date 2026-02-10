Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.67 and last traded at $50.55, with a volume of 247897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.49.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,135,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,838 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,681,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,329,000 after buying an additional 1,316,062 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,752,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,491,000 after buying an additional 1,277,162 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,840,000. Finally, McMill Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,888,000.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

