Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS is Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,289 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 5.3% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $35,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,111,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,644 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,561,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,431,000 after buying an additional 1,466,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,976,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,479,000 after acquiring an additional 137,471 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,566,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,377,000 after acquiring an additional 141,681 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,952,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,854,000 after acquiring an additional 221,791 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

DFUS stock opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $76.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.76.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

